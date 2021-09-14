Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her sporty side in a mini skirt you need to see She looks incredible!

When Catherine Zeta-Jones hits the golf course, she does it in style. The Prodigal Son star gave fans a glimpse of her casual-chic look in a mirror selfie she shared in her Instagram Story before she headed out to play the sport.

In it, the actress struck a pose in her home wearing a white sun visor paired with a gray polo shirt, a gray mini skirt, and star-emblazoned sneakers from her eponymous collection.

Catherine showed off her casual-chic golf look before she headed to the course

“Going to hit balls!!! Watch out! In my casazetajones kicks!!!,” she captioned it.

Back in July, the Welsh actress revealed the launch of her new shoe collab with women’s footwear brand Butterfly Twists, which is part of Catherine’s lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. The collection includes two vegan styles that come in several colorways.

The shoe launch coincides with her new athletic apparel line, developed with the dancewear brand Body Wrappers, and includes, pants, jackets, bras, leggings, shorts, and more.

Wearing an ab-baring crop top and figure-hugging grey leggings, the 51-year-old showed off her enviable figure in a chic activewear co-ord as she teased the drop.

"I am so excited to announce my latest projects for Casa Zeta-Jones: active-wear and vegan sneakers," Catherine captioned the clip.

"Both of these collections are perfect for my ladies who want elegant comfort and versatility without sacrificing style. I hope you all love these collections as much as I have loved creating them."

The glamorous mother-of-two’s Casa Zeta-Jones is a reflection of the healthy active lifestyle she leads. Catherine has never looked better – and she recently detailed her daily diet, dishing on everything she eats in 24 hours in a video for Harper's Bazaar.

Catherine maintains a healthy lifestyle and diet to stay in tip-top shape

Opting for a balanced diet and never shying away from the occasional treat, it's no wonder the actress has a radiant appearance and a stellar physique.

The star told the publication that the weekend is her family time when she sits down for a good "British" breakfast with husband Michael Douglas and their children, Dylan and Carys.

They dine on imported British bacon, sausages, baked beans, scrambled eggs – and "for the American contingent" of her family, they have French toast from Martha Stewart's cookbook. Yum!

