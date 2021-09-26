Meg Ryan makes very rare red carpet appearance in stunning backless gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meg Ryan isn't a regular on red carpets these days so fans were stunned when she made a surprise appearance at the star-studded opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Meg Ryan buys £7million apartment in star-studded New York building

The 59-year-old When Harry Met Sally star looked beautiful as she posed on the green carpet in a floor length, black and pink floral gown by Ulyana Sergeenko.

Meg Ryan wearing a gorgeous floral gown for the star-studded event

The dress featured an open, cowl back detail and we think you'll agree, the movie icon looked incredible.

Georgette floral dress, $5051, Ulyana Sergeenko

Meg Ryan was in great company for the evening - and even got to reunite with her Sleepless in Seattle co-star Tom Hanks who was being recognised for his fundraising efforts.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Tom Hanks' family

For those of you who don't know, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have appeared in four films together, three of which are among the most beloved romantic comedies in Hollywood history. Due to their amazing chemistry, fans used to speculate that they dated in real life, but apparently that's not the case - the pair have always been just friends.

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks photographed at the premiere of You've Got Mail in 1998

Tom arrived at the gala with his beautiful wife Rita Wilson, and while we haven't seen photos of Tom and Meg together, we're hoping they had a lovely reunion inside the venue.

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson

The pair have only said nice things about working together. During the press tour for the 1998 flick You've Got Mail, Tom said it's like they never stopped working together. "With Meg, this is the third movie I've made with her and we pick up where we left off," he told an interviewer. "It was not like work."

While Tom has continued to be a star of the silver screen, Meg has kept a low profile. The last movie she made was over a decade ago, the little-known Serious Moonlight, and she has remained out of the spotlight ever since, though does champion her son's movie career.

Meg Ryan smiling for the cameras

When it comes to work, Meg told InStyle Magazine back in 2019: "Now I’m focused on producing. I’m also teeing myself up to direct, and I’m working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends. But most of all, what I’m ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I’m awake is my kids’ happiness. I just am."

Meg is mother to Jack Quaid, 29, and Daisy True Ryan, 17.