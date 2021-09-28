Holly Willoughby looks angelic in all-white outfit on This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is a big fan of bright colours, however the star channeled a more monochrome look on Tuesday when she wore an all-white outfit.

The This Morning presenter looked angelic as she posed for a photo, sporting a white pleated skirt from Reserved which she paired with a white knitted jumper from Pure Collection.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday…today we celebrate everything that is James Bond…see you on @thismorning at 10am…"

The star finished off her stylish ensemble with a pair of pointed nude heels, perfectly complimenting the tones in her outfit.

She wore her icy blonde hair in loose waves and went for glowy makeup, with red lipstick for a pop of colour.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Tuesday

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their opinion on the look, with one gushing: "So beautiful," while another added: "Just stunning and always elegant".

Sadly, Holly's exact skirt has now sold out online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative from Karen Millen so that you can recreate the look.

Pleated wrap skirt, £76, Karen Millen

Holly has been loving wearing skirts as of late, and just last week she was spotted looking sensational in a Hobbs number.

The presenter looked lovely in the navy-blue mini skirt, which she paired with a smart white blouse from Reserved and matching navy heels, making her legs look endless.

She wore her signature blonde bob in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Holly looked stunning in the navy mini skirt

Sharing the look with her followers, Holly wrote: "See you on @thismorning at 10am…@joechef is making a delicious sausage pasta…Yummy!!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the outfit, with one gushing: "So gorgeous," followed by lots of heart emojis, while another added: "That sounds good!! You look great."

