Holly Willoughby's fans can't get enough of her leopard print dress – and neither can we

This Morning viewers didn't know what hit them when Holly Willoughby waltzed onto their screens on Thursday in a stunning animal print dress – and we're so obsessed with her latest look!

"Morning… today we take a walk on the wild side and look at leopard print fashion with @erica_davies," penned Holly, who took to Instagram to share details of her glamorous on-screen outfit.

The 40-year-old presenter aptly chose a leopard print dress for her latest presenting stint, rocking a chic oversized collar and flattering midi-length dress from one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

Holly teamed her button-down frock with a pair of black pointed-toe heels, finishing the look with a dramatic red lip.

Holly sported one of her favourite brands, Rixo

The star's fans were quick to comment on her animal-inspired ensemble, rushing to the comments to shower Holly in compliments. "Actual dress of dreams!" commented one fan, whilst another penned: "OMG!! I love this dress on you. Sophisticated and chic."

A third fan commented: "That animal print really suits you Holly,". We agree!

The 'Holly effect' will likely be in full swing this morning as fans rush to replicate her style. We found the star's exact dress, still available in multiple sizes – but be quick if you want to snap it up!

Ellen Leopard Print Dress, £301, MyTheresa

Luckily, animal print is set to be a trend this autumn as are Kate Middleton-inspired collars. Shop our edit of leopard print dupes to ensure you're looked your best this season.

Leopard Print Mini-Dress, £25.99, New Look

It's not the first time this week Holly has caused a stir with her outfits. The presenter wowed on Wednesday in a bright red dress from high street favourite Phase Eight.

But it wasn't just her frock that got fans talking - Holly also switched up her usual hairdo for a sleeker style, and her followers went wild for the new look.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for her outfit, with one gushing: "This dress is so stunning on you," while another added: "Love your hair today!! Have a great day".

