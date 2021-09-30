Vogue Williams looks too beautiful for words in flirty mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams wowed us on Wednesday when she wore a beautiful blush pink mini dress from Style Odyssey to attend the Smirnoff Taste Exchange event in London.

RELATED: Vogue Williams turns heads in elegant cut out dress - recreate her look

The Heart Radio star looked stunning in the flirty number, which featured puff sleeves, side hip pockets, a cut-out waist and a full skirt.

Vogue styled the dress with a baby blue Aspinal of London bag and clear heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in off-shoulder dress

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

MORE: Vogue Williams styles her shirt in the cleverest way – and wow

Taking to social media, the presenter shared one of her iconic lift selfies in the outfit, and we are sure that her loyal fans loved her frock.

Vogue Williams looked lovely on Wednesday

Vogue looked as if she was having lots of fun at the star-studded event, and we are desperate to recreate her look for our next night out.

The 'Solitude' dress by designer AJE is still available to purchase online, however, if you don't manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative.

AJE Solitude Mini Dress, £350, Style Odyssey

GET THE LOOK: Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Vogue proved that she can pull off just about any style of dress the next day, as she rocked a boho Boden number to appear on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the star shared a picture of herself wearing the 'Mariam' dress, which is crafted from a silk-blend twill and features an intricate tapestry print, delicate ruffles and a self-tie waistband.

Vogue looked beautiful in her Boden dress

She styled the maxi number with beige-coloured knee-high boots, sporting a similar hairstyle to the night before and finishing off the look with a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip.

Mariam Dress, £240, Boden

Luckily, we have found her exact frock online, and can’t wait to wear it this autumn with biker boots and a chunky knit.

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams' rainbow co-ord is the autumn ensemble we've been dreaming of

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.