Carol Vorderman is Lara Croft's double in figure-hugging outfit and leather boots

Carol Vorderman is embracing the new season and taking all her favourite outfits to town. On Thursday she shared her latest choice with fans – who were quick to approve of it.

"Off to see an old mate. Haven't seen him for ages... Still sweating after that @meldeane12 session an hour ago #showered... Heck," she captioned a series of photos which showed her in a dark green figure-hugging jumpsuit which she accessorised with knew-length boots.

The former Countdown presenter shared pictures showing her posing from the front and side, highlighting her trim figure.

"Green goddess," one fan wrote of her look, whilst a second noted: "Love the boots."

Carol looked stunning as she headed off to meet a "mate"

"Absolutely stunning!" declared a third. A fourth commented: "WOW you look absolutely stunning Carol."

Carol works hard on her figure. The star recently spent a week in Portugal where she stayed at a wellness retreat where she enjoyed "fresh juices, LOADS of walking, a few sweaty gym sessions, massages, swimming in the moonlight, saunas, stretching out, salt baths and cryotherapy."

The 60-year-old undoubtedly owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. In the past, she's admitted to being a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

The presenter revealed this week that she loves her autumn wardrobe

Despite her seemingly restrictive routine, Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year. She writes: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

While the mother-of-two has said in the past that she doesn't head to the gym, she does work out at home, sharing updates with her fans regularly.