Vogue Williams is autumn perfection in her floaty maxi dress and boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams wowed us once again with her look for Friday's Steph's Packed Lunch, looking lovely in a pretty maxi dress from one of her favourite brands, Hayley Menzies.

MORE: Vogue Williams' modern house with Spencer Matthews is every family's dream – photos

The star added a pair of leather knee-high boots to the look for an autumn twist, and also wrapped up in a cardigan from the brand for her trip to Leeds to film the show.

Pretty, glowing makeup and her signature loose curls completed her beauty look - we bet she was inundated with comments from fans after she shared a video of the dress on her Instagram Story.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Vogue showed off her gorgeous dress

Adorably, she took her dog Winston along with her for filming, and was also seen walking him outside the studios.

MORE: Vogue Williams makes surprising royal revelation about daughter Gigi's future

"Today's outfit is from my girl Hayley Menzies... the cardigan was Hayley Menzies too," she told the camera. "And that's the lot!"



Vogue recently shared a selection of her favourite dresses

Vogue's gorgeous dress features a waist-cinching belt and a flirty leg-split which added extra movement. Sadly, it looks like it's no longer available to shop, but there is a very similar version on the brand's website, costing £460.

MORE: Vogue Williams' stunning bikini pic has fans saying the same thing

The presenter always looks gorgeous in her on-screen looks, and recently posted a round-up of her favourite dresses from recent appearances. "A few of my looks over the last few days," she captioned the snaps.

VOGUE WEARS: 'Mariam' dress, £240, Boden

Vogue could be seen modelling everything from her lilac mini dress to a cosy cream coat and a pretty Boden midi - and fans were quick to tell her their favourites.

"Love them all, the white looks so cosy," one wrote, while another added: "Love them all. But that cream coat? Stunning!! Where from please?" A further fan wrote: "You look like Eva Mendes... love the last look and those boots."

Vogue can do no wrong!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.