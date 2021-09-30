Holly Willoughby rocks her skinny jeans with unexpected This Morning outfit - and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby swapped her floral dresses for an outdoorsy look on Thursday as she hosted a special episode of This Morning - from a forest!

The star looked gorgeous in her laidback look, wearing Levi's jeans, a Barbour jacket, a chic outdoor hat from Farlows and Michaela Buerger knitwear - finished with her favourite Grenson boots.

She shared a beautiful snap of her latest look, too, looking super tall as she looked up to the trees in the wood.

"See you on @thismorning from the forest at 10am… #hwstyle - jeans by @levis_uk jacket by hat @farlowsuk @barbour knitwear by @michaelabuerger boots… as always @grensonshoes," she wrote in the caption.



Holly looked gorgeous in her outdoor look

"Why do you look 14 ft tall!" one fan joked in response, while another said: "Loving the hat - reminding me of when you helped host in the jungle, hope you all have the best day in the forest!!"

Holly's chic wax hat was a big hit with fans - and we're even getting Duchess of Cambridge vibes from her look.

SHOP HOLLY'S LOOK

311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, £80, Levi's

Barbour Beadnell Jacket, £199, Net-a-Porter

Nanette Boots, £325, Grenson

Failsworth Drifter Hat, £34.99, Fallows

Her pick was the 'Failsworth Wax Drifter Hat' from heritage brand Farlows, which costs a very reasonable £34.99. We reckon her flattering skinny jeans are the 'Shaping' style from Levi's, costing £80, while her Barbour jacket appears to be the 'Beadnell' style, costing £199.

She wore her trusty Grenson 'Nanette' boots, too, though they appear to be in a new colour-way that's not yet available. You can shop her favourite leather boots for £325 direct from the brand.

Holly teamed her boots with Perilla socks

It comes after Holly and her family celebrated her youngest son Chester's seventh birthday on Wednesday.

Sharing an adorable photo of Chester drawing a heart in the sand, she wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday beautiful boy… We love you Chester #lucky7."

