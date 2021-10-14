Rebel Wilson is a 'Grease' bombshell in tight sequinned leggings and £755 YSL top The actress' new look was a hit with fans

Rebel Wilson looked as if she had come straight out of the movie Grease on Wednesday as she posed in an outfit reminiscent of the one Olivia Newton-John's character Sandy wore in the iconic film.

The 41-year-old could be seen in the set of her latest film in a pair of gorgeous sequinned leggings, a £755 feather-trimmed stretch-knit top and black heels with a diamond strap.

"Makeup @melaniemakeup Hair @hairbyjohnd Styling @elizabethstewart1 @styledbyjennyr Top @ysl," she simply captioned the snap.

Fans went wild for the new look, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful". Others quickly saw the resemblance to Olivia Newton-John's character.

"Is that Olivia Newton-John?" asked one, whilst a second added: "Stunning bombshell."

A third remarked: "I know you probably hear this too much but your weight loss is incredible."

"I've always been a big fan of your work Rebel and I can't tell you how happy I am for you for your 'year of health,'" wrote a fourth, adding: "You’ve really stuck with your plan and have so much to be proud of. Congratulations and keep up the good work. You're a real inspiration!"

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel, 41, embarked on a 'year of health' in 2020 and has since lost an incredible 65lbs.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her journey and revealed the one routine she picked up that helped her reach her target weight.

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, she attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways" - and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine. "The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."