Rebel Wilson looks red hot as she poses for sexy poolside and beach pictures

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Friday to show off more pictures from her weeks-long birthday bash, posing poolside for a sexy snap.

The actress rocked a slinky black wrap top paired with a hot red pencil skirt as she popped a hip and posed for the picture taken on the edge of a pool.

The sun was setting in the background on Marlon Brandon's private island which had been aptly renamed, Rebel Island.

In a second set of pictures, Rebel rocked Korel activewear's metallic teal Rade Infinity sports bra and matching Frame High Rise Infinity leggings along with a moisture-wicking white tee.

Koral shares that the leggings, which retail for $115, have "angled paneling" that "highlight our luster rich Infinity fabric with sheer Powermesh acting as dynamic contrasts" and are "fitted with contoured insets that flatter your legs."

Rebel rocked a slinky outfit poolside for the snap

The bra, available for $98 in size small to extra large, "features wide shoulder straps and shelf support" which is perfect for a high intensity workout.

She was pictured on a white sandy beach in her workout gear, running out of the water and keeping herself cool with an on-trend straw hat.

2020 was a year of health for the Bridesmaids star, but it has continued throughout 2021 with the 41-year-old becoming an inspiration for many who wanted to overhaul their lifestyles.

Rebel was seen on the beach in the Korel leggings

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved," Rebel shared on an old picture of her before she lost 75lbs.

"And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like."

The bra is perfect for high intensity workouts

The actress continued: "But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU.

"So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

