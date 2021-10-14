Amanda Holden dazzles in off-the-shoulder dress – and wait till you see her shoes!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another amazing autumnal outfit from Amanda Holden. The star dazzled on Thursday in a slinky off-the-shoulder dress from one of her favourite brands, Reiss.

RELATED: Amanda Holden looks sensational in figure-hugging skirt

The burgundy bodycon number looked perfect on the Heart Radio presenter, but it was her shoes that stole the show. Amanda could be seen strutting through the studio in a pair of bright red, knee-high boots, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

The 50-year-old finished off her look with statement silver hoop earrings, and wore her blonde hair in a beautiful bouncy blow-dried style.

MORE: Amanda Holden's high-waisted jeans and statement coat combo is perfection

She sported an autumnal makeup look, with a dark smokey eye, a dusting of pink blusher and a matching dark pink lip.

Amanda Holden dazzled in her Reiss dress

The 'Camille' dress is such a staple piece for this season, made from a knitted material with a bardot neckline and a button-through design. It has long sleeves and comes in a flattering midi length, perfect for pairing with heels and boots.

It is still available to purchase online, but we would be quick as it is bound to sell out. The website recommends styling it with open-toe heels and an oversized tote bag for a look that can take you from your desk to drinks in no time.

Camille dress, £198, Reiss

Amanda has been spotted wearing Reiss's latest collection all week, and just yesterday the star stunned in a pair of high-waisted jeans and a sheer top from the brand.

Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, the mother-of-two exuded sophistication in the stylish outfit, which she finished off with a pair of black pointed boots.

Amanda Holden looked stunning on Wednesday

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported glowy makeup, complete with a peachy blusher and a pale pink lip – gorgeous!

The 'Willow' top is made from a ribbed jersey material, with sheer sleeves and a stylish off-the-shoulder design. The website recommends pairing it with high-waisted jeans and boots just like Amanda.

The presenter opted for the 'Beau High Rise Skinny Flared Jeans', which created the most stunning silhouette on the star.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden stuns in figure-flattering neutrals to reunite with former BGT star

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.