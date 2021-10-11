Amanda Holden's high-waisted jeans and statement coat combo is perfection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Now that the cold weather is here to stay, it's time to swap out those mini dresses and strappy tops for your favourite chunky knitwear and coats.

If you are in need of a little inspiration for your autumn wardrobe, then look no further than the ever so stylish Amanda Holden.

The Heart Radio presenter had us swooning over her outfit on Monday, and was spotted leaving the studios in a pair of flared denim jeans.

She styled the denim with a white collared shirt, a blue knitted jumper and a matching baby blue coat.

Amanda finished off the look with a pair of navy pointed heels and a navy tote bag, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her ensemble.

Amanda Holden looked ready for autumn on Monday

The star wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported minimal makeup, with a pair of oversized black sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Although her outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have sourced an amazing alternative to her blue maxi coat, which is sure to be a staple in your wardrobe.

Sky blue knit coat, £29.99, Stradivarius

Amanda has certainly been causing a stir with her stylish autumn looks, and just last week she looked ultra-glamorous as she arrived in Glasgow to reunite with singing sensation Susan Boyle.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was on the panel when Susan's rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream' stunned the nation back in 2009.

Amanda reunited with Susan in Glasgow

Taking to her Instagram Stories to post a series of photos of her gorgeous outfit, the star sported a pair of high-waisted camel-coloured trousers from Reiss and a nude turtleneck knit from royal favourite brand, Maje.

Looking effortlessly chic, the 50-year-old posed in the figure-flattering outfit which hugged her gym-honed figure. She paired her ensemble with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, which perfectly complemented her all-neutral look.

