Amanda Holden looks sensational in figure-hugging skirt

Amanda Holden has done it again. The star showed off her impeccable autumn style on Tuesday in a figure-hugging skirt from high street favourite Mango.

The Heart Radio presenter paired the leather look number with a camel roll neck from Reiss and brown knee-high boots, also from the brand. Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, Amanda looked incredible in the neutral ensemble.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a subtle smokey eye, a peachy blush and a nude lip, perfectly complementing her stylish outfit.

She kept her accessories minimal, letting the look do all the talking. Her skirt featured side pockets and a flattering split at the hem, showing off Amanda's tanned legs.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Tuesday

It's safe to say that we are loving her outfit, and can’t wait to recreate it for a night out this autumn. Sadly, her exact skirt is now sold out online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative.

This tan leather pencil skirt from celebrity favourite Sosandar is perfect for the winter months, and can be worn both day and night for an ultra-sophisticated ensemble. Simply style with a neutral knit a la Amanda for a super on-trend outfit.

Tan Leather Buckle Detail Pencil Skirt, £149, Sosandar

Amanda's autumn looks have been nothing short of perfection lately, and on Monday the star wowed in high-waisted jeans and a statement coat.

The presenter was spotted leaving the Heart Radio studios in the trendy ensemble, which consisted of flared denim jeans, a white shirt, a blue knitted jumper and a matching baby blue coat.

Amanda Holden looked ready for autumn on Monday

Amanda finished off the look with a pair of navy pointed heels and a navy tote bag, and looked effortlessly chic as she posed for the camera.

The star wore her blonde hair in a blow-dried style and sported minimal makeup, with a pair of oversized black sunglasses perched on top of her head.

