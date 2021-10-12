﻿
amanda-holden

Amanda Holden looks sensational in figure-hugging skirt

Amanda Holden loves a neutral look

Grace Lindsay

Amanda Holden has done it again. The star showed off her impeccable autumn style on Tuesday in a figure-hugging skirt from high street favourite Mango.

The Heart Radio presenter paired the leather look number with a camel roll neck from Reiss and brown knee-high boots, also from the brand. Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, Amanda looked incredible in the neutral ensemble.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a subtle smokey eye, a peachy blush and a nude lip, perfectly complementing her stylish outfit.

She kept her accessories minimal, letting the look do all the talking. Her skirt featured side pockets and a flattering split at the hem, showing off Amanda's tanned legs.

amanda-holden-tan-skirt

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Tuesday

It's safe to say that we are loving her outfit, and can’t wait to recreate it for a night out this autumn. Sadly, her exact skirt is now sold out online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative.

This tan leather pencil skirt from celebrity favourite Sosandar is perfect for the winter months, and can be worn both day and night for an ultra-sophisticated ensemble. Simply style with a neutral knit a la Amanda for a super on-trend outfit.

tan-skirt

Tan Leather Buckle Detail Pencil Skirt, £149, Sosandar

SHOP NOW

Amanda's autumn looks have been nothing short of perfection lately, and on Monday the star wowed in high-waisted jeans and a statement coat.

The presenter was spotted leaving the Heart Radio studios in the trendy ensemble, which consisted of flared denim jeans, a white shirt, a blue knitted jumper and a matching baby blue coat.

amanda-holden-blue-coat

Amanda Holden looked ready for autumn on Monday

Amanda finished off the look with a pair of navy pointed heels and a navy tote bag, and looked effortlessly chic as she posed for the camera.

The star wore her blonde hair in a blow-dried style and sported minimal makeup, with a pair of oversized black sunglasses perched on top of her head.

