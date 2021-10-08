We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can all agree that Adele looks totally sensational in her new Vogue photo shoots, right? The singer has wowed the world with her first interview in years, as well as appearing on the covers of both British Vogue and American Vogue simultaneously.

MORE: Adele shares glimpse inside LA home

Adele has spoken out on everything from divorce to her weight loss, family life and her much-anticipated new album - all while posing for some beautiful photographs within the magazines.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Adele wows on Saturday Night Live

Naturally, we've been swooning over every outfit from both editorials - from Adele's incredible green Valentino gown to that yellow Vivenne Westwood number.



Adele looked like the ultimate showgirl in her shimmering Louis Vuitton mini dress

In another snap, she sports a glittering Louis Vuitton show girl dress, though it's her sleek black bodysuit underneath which has caught our eye - since it's one of the more affordable items the star wears in the ultra-glamorous spread!

MORE: Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Costing £166 / $250, the 'Colorado' roll-neck all-in-one is an ideal layering piece, as demonstrated by Adele. It has a seamless thong cut to avoid any visible lines, and also features a slightly shimmery fabric - no doubt to match the songstress' sequinned dress.

Colorado bodysuit, £166 / $250, Wolford

SHOP SIMILAR: Miss Selfridge bodysuit, £14, ASOS

Elsewhere in the pictures, Adele wears a striped Ralph Lauren shirt - which looks very similar to the style that the Duchess of Sussex has also worn in the past.

MORE: Adele's new Kensington home revealed

Alongside the photo shoots, the singer has spoken candidly about her change in lifestyle since her divorce from Simon Konecki - revealing that she turned to exercise to help with her mindset.

IMAGE: American Vogue / Alasdair Mclellan

"It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better," she said. "It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day."

"But I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right,” she added. "It could have been knitting, but it wasn't. People are shocked because I didn’t share my 'journey'... I did it for myself and not anyone else."

Adele covers the November issues of British and American Vogue.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.