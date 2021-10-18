Davina McCall stuns in boldest look at Stand Up to Cancer event close to her heart

Georgia Brown
Presenter Davina McCall stunned in a black top and orange skirt on Friday evening as she presented Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4 – see outfit details
Davina McCall looked sensational on Friday evening as she presented Stand Up to Cancer's charity fundraising event aired on Channel 4.
Rocking a stunning ensemble, the glamorous 53-year-old looked incredible in a black Stand Up to Cancer T-shirt, and a leather orange-skirt that featured a daring split.
Davina kept her accessories to the minumum, choosing only to feature some bracelets on her wrist.
Letting her outfit do the talking, the mother-of-three wore her signature brunette locks in loose curls and sported a minimal makeup look.
The look was almost identical to co-presenter Maya Jama's look, with Maya's opting to go for a sparkly skirt, which was also orange.
Davina's role presenting Stand Up To Cancer is one extremely close to her heart after tragically losing her own sister to lung cancer in 2012.
Opening up on the devastating loss, Davina previously revealed on a Great British Bake Off special of Stand Up To Cancer: "She lives on with my children. We celebrate with my children. We celebrate her birthday. We try to forget the day she died. What I miss the most now about Caroline is just talking. I miss talking."
Davina has opened up recently about the effects of the menopause on her wellbeing
The former Big Brother presenter took to the stage alongside Maya Jama, Alan Carr and Adam Hills to host the celebrity fundraising event.
Stars from music, television and sports will be on hand throughout the evening to encourage donations, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, Liam Payne, The Jonas Brothers, Usain Bolt, Olivia Colman and Stephen Mangan.