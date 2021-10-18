Amanda Holden poses in all-white for candid hotel room snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden gave us a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle on Sunday when she shared a photo to Instagram from her recent stay at The Marylebone hotel.

The Heart Radio presenter was a vision in white, wearing a tailored jumpsuit which she styled with strappy high heels. Amanda could be seen lying on the bed in her hotel room as she attempted to do up the fastening on her heel, captioning the snap: "1…2…buckle my shoe," followed by a laughing emoji.

The 50-year-old's outfit showcased her golden glow, with her open toe heels highlighting her chic black pedicure.

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and finished off the look with a black smokey eye and a nude lip – simply stunning!

Amanda Holden wowed fans in her all-white ensemble

Her hotel room looked just as glamourous, and we are sure that Amanda enjoyed a night of luxury at the 5-star residence in central London, that has welcomed a number of celebrities and influencers over the years.

Fans rushed to comment on the photo, with one gushing: "Fabulous in white," while another added: "Always beautiful". We couldn’t agree more!

Sadly, the star is yet to share her exact outfit details, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative to her jumpsuit so that you can recreate the look.

White Belted Halter Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £20.99, New Look

Amanda has certainly been bringing the glitz and glamour as of late, and last week she dazzled fans in an off-the-shoulder dress from one of her favourite brands, Reiss.

The burgundy bodycon number looked perfect on the mother-of-two, but it was her shoes that stole the show. Amanda could be seen strutting through the Heart Radio studio in a pair of bright red, knee-high boots.

Amanda Holden dazzled in her Reiss dress

The presenter finished off her look with statement silver hoop earrings, and wore her hair in a beautiful bouncy blow-dried style.

She sported an autumnal makeup look, with a dark smokey eye, a dusting of pink blusher and a matching dark pink lip.

