Holly Willoughby surprises in casual sweatshirt for spiritual evening

Holly Willoughby is known for her glitzy dresses and glamorous mini skirts, however, the star surprised us on Wednesday when she sported a casual grey sweatshirt.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting outside enjoying the October full moon, and we loved her off-duty look. Holly captioned the snap: "Happy full moon," as she sat crossed-legged holding one of her new candles from her Wylde Moon boutique.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

Over on the Wylde Moon Instagram account, the star uploaded a video in which she revealed that she likes to light a candle and perform a ritual when a full moon appears.

Holly explained: "While I'm lighting it I think about all those things that have happened in the last month that I've been working towards that maybe today I feel grateful for…..Then I blow the candle out and I let all those thoughts and feelings go and kind of know that with the next cycle of the moon I can invite new things and new energies into my life…"

Holly Willoughby looked casually cool in the sweatshirt

Fans loved seeing Holly's more personal side, and it seems as if they were also loving her comfy ensemble, with one commenting: "Beautiful," while another gushed: "Gorgeous picture".

Although the presenter did not reveal where her exact sweatshirt was from, we have sourced a stunning alternative that is perfect for keeping cosy this winter.

Crew Clothing Brushed Back Sweatshirt, £45, John Lewis

Holly has shared a lot about her spiritual journey over on Wylde Moon's Instagram account, and surprised her followers in September with a statement about the healing powers of alternative therapies.

She wrote: "I have things in my own hypothetical toolkit, like meditation and sound baths, that really work for me.

Holly shared a statement about alternative therapies on social media

"I really think it's all about finding what works for you, whether that's going for a run, talking to a friend, or dancing around the kitchen in your pants with a margarita in your hand."

One follower sweetly commented: "It's so wonderful when a public facing, strong woman stands proud in her spiritual path".

