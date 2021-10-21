Victoria Beckham launches mini-me knitwear collection, and now she can officially twin with daughter Harper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has shared some exciting fashion news with fans... and we predict a sell-out.

The designer has revealed that she has teamed up with sustainable wool authority The Woolmark Collective to create a gorgeous range of knitwear - and there's some sweet mini-me versions of the pieces for children, too. Something tells us Harper will be rocking something from the range any day now!



Victoria has launched a new knitwear collection

She wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "INTRODUCING: PERFECTLY PAIRED Victoria Beckham x @TheWoolmarkCompany. Responsibly-made knitwear for you and your favourite people, big and small. Made to match, made to last."

In further posts, Victoria added: "Colour-pop 100% #MerinoWool jumpers, cardigans, hats and scarves, made for you and in miniature. Discover the full collection at victoriabeckham.com... Coordinating is encouraged. Discover the new knitwear collection, made from 100% #MerinoWool, the softest sheep's wool in the world."

Children's jumper, £190, Victoria Beckham X Woolmark

Jumper, £650, Victoria Beckham X Woolmark

The range has officially launched on Victoria's website, and it looks like there's already limited stock. Prices start at £185 for the children's pieces, while the adults' items cost from £285.

It's certainly been an exciting few weeks for the star, who has been staying in New York to work on her beauty and fashion ranges. She excitedly revealed that her makeup range has launched at Bergdorf Goodman last week, rocking a stunning bodycon dress from another new collection for the moment.



Victoria is also launching a bodycon range

She wrote: "Big day! @victoriabeckhambeauty is now at Bergdorf Goodman! So proud of how far we've come and my wonderful team... here's to the next chapter.

Talking about her sculpting dress, she added: "So I'm obsessed with this dress, it's part of my new VB 'body' collection... super super flattering... it's a very tight knit that really does hold you in. I call it the 'sucky sucky' actually. Because look... it's amazing on the waist. It just really holds you in. It's everything."

