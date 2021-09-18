Catherine Zeta-Jones sent her fans into a tailspin by sharing a stunning throwback photo of herself dressed as royalty.

The Prodigal Son actress looked sensational in an extravagant gown adorned with resplendent gold embroidery and embellishments galore!

Catherine's ornate ensemble featured a corset and what appeared to be a petticoat and big side hoops worn under the skirt to give it extra volume.

To complete her regal look, the actress also wore a towering, glittery crown, a sceptre, and plenty of dazzling jewels.

Catherine was dressed in costume for her role in the 1995 TV film, Catherine the Great, in which she portrayed the titular character – also known as Catherine II, Russia's longest-ruling female leader.

Captioning her exquisite throwback, she wrote: "When once was Queen! Oh, #tbt It could so have been a Met Gala moment, alas, I am just a mere mortal."

Catherine looked exquisite in her role as Catherine the Great

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with one responding: "You're not a mere mortal, you're the most beautiful one and our queen!"

A second said: "If there's Catherine the Great of the Russian Empire. Then there's Catherine the Great of the Hollywood Empire."

A third added: "You are totally THE best Queen ever – and we all adore you," and a fourth wrote: "You are one of the most beautiful women that ever existed in this world."

Catherine's children have headed off to college

Catherine's trip down memory lane comes after she bid farewell to both of her children who have headed off to university.

"First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second," The Mask of Zorro star wrote alongside a black and white picture of her two children last week. "I love you and I am so proud of you."

