Kate Hudson gets fans talking as she poses in underwear and boots for an emotional cause

Kate Hudson left fans in absolute disbelief with her latest social media post as she showed off her incredible figure in nothing but an underwear set.

The actress wore a matching pair of light cream underwear, featuring a bra and lacy bottoms, pairing it with a messy updo, wide-rimmed glasses, and a pair of white high-heeled boots.

She struck a pose that showed off her flexibility as she bent her foot all the way to her lower back and displayed her toned physique.

Kate revealed that the risqué photo came with a meaningful move, as she shared that she was partnering with Kit Undergarments and ThirdLove to support breast cancer research.

In the caption, she wrote: "It's Breast Cancer Awareness month and I'm stretching my quads before joining my friends at @kitundergarments and @thirdlove as they kick it to cancer by donating 15% of sales from the #kitstokickcancer collection to Women’s Cancer Research Fund."

Fans were immediately taken by the picture and flooded the comments section with flame and heart emojis and one commented: "You go girl!!"

Many were struck by her resemblance to other female celebrities, as one wrote: "I thought you were jennifer aniston at first," and another said: "Definitely thought that was J Lo at first glance."

Kate's risqué shot was in support of breast cancer awareness

The actress has frequently advocated for causes that have been very personal to her, and most often speaks up about mental health awareness and tackling stress.

A large part of Kate's work with her company INBLOOM Nutrition has focussed on stress reduction and mental healing.

She recently shared a new product that she'd launched with her company on her social media, a protein powder that helped with cognitive function.

Kate posted a clip of the product being used and wrote in the caption: "Coffee done better!!

The actress frequently talks of mental health and calm with INBLOOM Nutrition

"This @tobeinbloom Brainpower Protein Mocha Smoothie is one crazy delicious cup full of adaptogens to protect against stress, protein for long-lasting energy, and enhancing mushrooms for cognitive focus. It'll keep you in flow ALL DAY - I promise."

