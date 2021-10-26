Victoria Beckham's legs look endless in flared jeans for family day out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is a doting mum to her four children, and she enjoyed an autumnal day out in Napa with her youngest two on Monday.

RELATED: Harper Beckham wears £19.99 Zara trousers while dancing with Romeo's girlfriend

Sharing a series of photos to social media, the former Spice Girls star cuddled up to Harper and Cruz, looking casually cool in a pair of flared jeans and a grey sweatshirt. Victoria captioned the post: "The most beautiful autumnal day! #HarperSeven @cruzbeckham kisses from Napa! (wearing my favourite VB jeans and sweater!)"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wows in waist-cinching trousers

Her children also sported casual outfits, with Harper rocking a navy hoodie and ecru coloured trousers while Cruz opted for a long sleeve sweatshirt and baggy black jeans.

MORE: Victoria Beckham launches mini-me knitwear collection, and now she can officially twin with daughter Harper

Fans rushed to comment on the snaps, and it seems that they were all big fans of Victoria's look. One wrote: "Beautiful," while another asked: "What is the name of these jeans - I neeeeeed them".

Victoria Beckham's legs looked endless in her flared jeans

Sadly, it seems that the star's jeans are no longer available online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Blue mid-rise flared jeans, £42, River Island

These blue mid-rise flared jeans from River Island look just like Victoria's pair, and are perfect for styling with jumpers and boots this winter.

The 47-year-old has been enjoying lots of family time during her trip, and on Friday her husband, David Beckham, stunned fans when he shared a rare photo that captured the pair putting on some PDA.

The couple put on a rare PDA

The couple headed out to a beautiful restaurant with Cruz and Harper where Victoria planted a kiss on her bemused husband's face. In his caption, David joked about the situation, writing: "Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum & dad."

The footballer's fans loved the romantic moment between Posh and Becks, as one enthused: "You guys," alongside a heart emoji and a second posted: "This is your best photo."

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham's stylish night out with David and Victoria revealed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.