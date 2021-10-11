Frankie Bridge's £14 jumper dress is going to seriously delight you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge looked incredible on Sunday evening as she posed for her regular 'Frankie Faves' segment on Instagram. We love to see the Loose Women star model a series of amazing high street finds and this week, the standout piece was a knitted jumper dress from Warehouse.

READ: Frankie Bridge looks angelic in white jumpsuit of dreams

The frock has an open back and is cut in an on-trend midi length. It could be worn with both boots for a casual vibe or heels for a glam getup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

The £14 style was a whopping £69 originally, so it's a great saving if you bag this dress. There's currently a few sizes left, so don't delay!

READ: Frankie Bridge may never move – exclusive tips on creating her forever home

The mother-of-two caused a stir last week as she stepped out in a red hot, rubber dress for the Attitude Awards. Her frock was by Saint Laurent.

Frankie looked amazing in her knitted dress

Joking about her outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "Look Mum I'm wearing a balloon! Can we take a moment for the dress.. and the first up do @attitudemag #attitudeawards."

Tie Waist Rib Open Back Knitted Dress, £14, Warehouse

Unsurprisingly, Frankie's post received an influx of comments from her fans and celebrity friends.

"Crazy HOT Frankie wow," Zoe Ball wrote, while her former Saturdays bandmate Mollie King added: "You look amazing!"

READ: Frankie Bridge's red Zara suit creates a mass sellout

Frankie's look was put together by her loyal stylist Joolie Collier - who joked that she doesn't think she'll be forgetting this particular look in a while. We won't either!

Frankie's red latex dress caused a stir

Frankie's designer dress is worth £1,490 - and rather handily comes with its own latex care kit. Squeak.

Retailer Net-A-Porter insists it's perfectly comfortable, however, writing: "This dress has been made in the UK from a fiery red version that tightly hugs your curves, though it has some natural stretch to it. It has a high neckline with racerback straps and split hem so you can move about easily."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.