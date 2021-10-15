Michelle Keegan glams up a grey day with cosy coat and statement earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan looked beautiful as ever on Thursday as she shared a video of her journey on the train into Manchester with her Instagram followers.

The actress, who lamented the dreary weather, still looked stunning as she wrapped up warm, wearing a cosy navy coat, pale blue jumper and and some chunky gold chain earrings.

Michelle shared a video from the train

As ever, her makeup looked flawless too, with glowing skin and a subtle winged liner. A nude manicure finished her look.

"Manchester I love ya but why do you love being grey?" she captioned the video, turning the camera on herself before panning to the cloudy skies outside.

It comes after Michelle celebrated the success of the latest series of Brassic as it aired on Sky recently, with the star taking to Instagram to get feedback from fans. Captioning some shots of herself on set with the cast, she wrote: "So who has watched Brassic Season 3 yet? What do you all think?"

Michelle stars in series 3 of Brassic

In the photos, Michelle rocks a number of glam looks as her character Erin. For the part, she wore long hair extensions, including the addition of some blonde pieces for some scenes.

Speaking of beauty, the star floored fans earlier in the week when she shared another glamorous selfie sporting slicked back hair and some golden smokey eyes - which prompted many to liken her to Jennifer Lopez!

Michelle sparked a reaction with her glam selfie

"When that rare golden light finally comes out in Manchester…you've just got to [selfie]," she joked in the caption.

"I thought this was J Lo! Stunning as always," one follower replied, while another added: "Literally thought this was J-Lo! You look incredible!"

