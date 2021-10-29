﻿
Carol Vorderman looks fabulous in strapless dress as she prepares for the red carpet

The TV star is gearing up for a big event

Hanna Fillingham

Carol Vorderman has shared a first-look at her red carpet look ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards, and it's safe to say she looks amazing!

The TV star took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie dressed in a custom-made strapless Isabell Kristensen dress.

The beautiful dress featured intricate metallic floral detailing, and looked gorgeous on the mother-of-two.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carol Vorderman's life in photos

More than pleased with the design, Carol shared her joy in the caption, describing the dress as "playful" and "stunning".

She wrote: "You can be more playful with dresses for the red carpet so @isabellkristensenofficial has made a wonderful gown for me for the @prideofbritain red carpet tomorrow. It's STUNNING.

"Can't believe how spoiled I am. Martin and Radika are amazing and kind and look after me @isabellkristensenofficial. Thank you as ever. "I don't really wear jewellery but tomorrow @hsternofficial are providing the most stunning diamonds....here are just some they allowed me to choose from. "Thank you my beautiful @marcellastylist."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman shared a first-look at her Pride of Britain dress 

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful," while another wrote: "Stunning Carol." A third added: "So so gorgeous."

Carol will be hosting this year's Pride of Britain Awards alongside Ashley Banjo and made the announcement earlier in the week.

The maths sensation posted a picture on Instagram alongside Ashley, showing them stepping out from behind and red and blue curtain.

Carol has been hosting Pride of Britain for over 20 years

In the caption, she wrote: "Been dying to tell you but had to keep schtum until now....I'm thrilled that my bud @ashleybanjogram will be joining me to co-host this year's @PrideOfBritain. It's a special ceremony, and he's a special man. Hoorayyyyyyyyyyyy."

Ashley will be the first ever co-host for the long-running annual award's ceremony and Carol opened up about the change in an interview in an interview with HELLO!

She said: "To be honest, I've been asking for someone to help me out for the last ten years – it's a big show to host for just one person."

