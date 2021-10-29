Ruth Langsford looks beautiful modelling skinny jeans and leopard print - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has shared yet more news of her popular QVC fashion range, and on Thursday evening she modelled some chic new coats for her fans.

The star shared the faux fur cover-ups on her Instagram Stories, strutting towards the camera and teaming them with her favourite skinny jeans.

WATCH: Ruth showed off her gorgeous new faux fur coats

"New faux fur coat launching tonight on @QVCUK... animal print," she wrote, adding of the brown version on the next video: "And dark chocolate." Ruth's faux fur coats are currently on offer for £108.96 instead of £122, and look super cosy.

She said during the show: "Well I love faux fur, I love animal print... I love a classic faux fur jacket... and I kind of put all those things together and here it is. If you don't love animal print - and I know not everybody does - I've also done it in this beautiful dark chocolate.

Faux fur coat, £108.96, QVC

"I nearly did black, because black is classic of course... but I just love this chocolate colour. It almost has that purple tinge to it, it's really really dark chocolate. In different lights when it moves, it's got that chocolate, aubergine, plummy look."

Earlier this week, Ruth also revealed that she has launched some chic tote bags with QVC, and exclusively revealed to HELLO! what her must-have handbag items are.

Among her go-to bits are a book, hand sanitiser, a scarf, water bottle and her favourite perfume - Molecule 01 from Escentric Molecules.



Ruth has also launched tote bags with QVC

The clothing and accessories line is very important to Ruth, who has also previously told HELLO! why she hoped to create clothes for women within her own age group.

She explained: "Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible and that no one is really doing things for us."

Talking about her love of the project, Ruth added: "It's been beyond my wildest dreams. I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

