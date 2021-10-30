Holly Willoughby showcases her curves in figure-hugging dress for exciting collaboration The This Morning star has a new jewellery line coming…

Holly Willoughby woke fans up with a bang on Saturday morning by sharing some exciting news while flaunting her curves in a figure-hugging black dress.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to post a short behind-the-scenes video of herself modelling some stunning jewellery from her new women's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon's upcoming collaboration with jewellery designer Kirstie Le Marque.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns in figure-hugging LBD as she teases Kirstie Le Marque jewellery collaboration

Holly looked radiant in the clip, perching on the edge of a bed in her LBD while wearing a beautiful gold necklace that featured a small round crystal. Her blonde hair was styled in her usual wave and her makeup was kept simple to highlight her flawless complexion.

The clip then reveals a sneak peek at several designs that will no doubt feature in the collaboration, including a snap of a star sitting in the middle of an incomplete circle. The words "Wylde Moon x Kirstie Le Marque" then flash up on the screen.

Excitedly sharing the news, Holly captioned the video: "I’m so excited to share the first look of the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewellery collaboration with you - launching Thursday 4th November #WMxKLM."

Holly looked gorgeous in her LBD

Kirstie also shared the video on her Instagram account, with Holly responding: "I couldn’t be more proud and excited about this collaboration."

Holly is a huge fan of Kirstie's work and has been spotted in several of her designs, including the 'Chunky Star Necklace' to which she added the 'Diamond Egg Charm'. Holly has also been spotted in Kirstie's £350 Diamond Starburst Necklace.

Although it appears Holly's exact versions are no longer available, we expect there to be similar designs in her upcoming collaboration.

Wylde Moon x Kirstie Le Marque launches 4 November

Holly launched her women's lifestyle website Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself, last month. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women to beauty, fashion, family, and energy healing.

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others," she said at the time.

"I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

