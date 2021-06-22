Bachelorette Katie Thurston wows in the dreamiest metallic gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

As Bachelorette fans tune in each week to see which guy will win Katie Thurston’s heart, we’re keeping an eye on her stellar style. The former Bachelor star stunned in a metallic green one-sleeve Ong-Oaj Pairam draped lamé gown on the show Monday night and when we spotted her in the look, we couldn’t stop swooning.

The dress is dropped by hand to flatter the figure and has ruffles at the waist to accentuate curves. It was stunning, so much so, that even with a hefty price tag of $4,420, it’s already sold out.

Katie's Ong-Oaj Pairam draped gown is stunning!

Still, we loved the look and found a similar version for summer fetes on Revolve. Cinq a Sept’s one-sleeve Naikta dress has ruched detailing that skims the figure and an asymmetric hem. It's almost sold out too, so make sure to bookmark it for a restock.

Cinq a Sept Naikta dress, $495, Revolve

Prior to rocking her glam gown, the 30-year-old reality star wore an orange Randi Rahm gown paired with Charlie Lapson jewels on the show’s premiere, as she gave her first impression rose to Greg Grippo.

And she still seemed to be smitten with him on Monday night’s show. “What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie previously told Us Weekly. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not.”

Katie and the contestants vying for her attention

He was just like, 'This is me and I’m really freaking scared.' And I thought it was really endearing, you know?" she continued. "And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, 'I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.'"

As Katie finds her perfect match, her style will be worth eyeing on the show and Instagram for more summer inspo.

