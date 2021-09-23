Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon left little to the imagination when she rocked some revealing latex lingerie on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old looked sensational wearing a teal-coloured bra and crystal-detailed thong, which she teamed with a pair of vinyl thigh-high boots.

Lourdes added a matching long coat which she wore open to reveal her toned dancer's figure. She accessorised with several beaded necklaces and statement earrings, and her hair was styled in a bun with spiky strands poking out in various directions.

The images were taken ahead of Rihanna's Savage Fenty X show, which Lourdes walked in and will be streamed on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Posting several snaps on her Instagram taken from various locations inside a hotel, Lourdes smouldered in front of the camera as she posed on the edge of a bed. Another risqué photo saw her standing side-on without her coat, revealing her derriere.

Captioning the sizzling photos, Lourdes simply said: "@SAVAGEXFENTY Stream on @amazonprimevideo on September 24th."

Lourdes looked stunning in her daring lingerie

Lourdes is no stranger to modelling and will often share sultry snaps on social media of her campaigns.

One image, though, seemed to get her into trouble as it was deleted by Instagram in August for "violating community guidelines".

However, Lourdes soon reposted the provocative photo, which was shot by photographer Mayan Toledano for Barragan, which saw her pose on a motel bed wearing a quirky dress and sky-high heels.

Lourdes modelled Rihanna's latest Savage Fenty X line

While the seductive snap seemed innocent enough, Lourdes revealed that it was in fact the second time she was sharing the image on her platform.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "@BARRAGAN @THISISMAYAN Instagram had the audacity to remove this post for 'violating community guidelines.'"

She added: "Just wondering if the guidelines are 'must be basic influencer with no taste or style' because I’m confused."

Lourdes first shared a series of images from the campaign back in May, one of which saw her derriere painted to resemble a pair of denim hot pants.

