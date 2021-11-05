Holly Willoughby looks so beautiful in the most flattering leather skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby showcased her stunning winter wardrobe on Friday morning, posing up a storm in a leather midi skirt from Alexa Chung.

The This Morning presenter had a busy day of interviews to promote her new book, Reflections, and made sure she looked stylish while doing so. She paired the skirt with a white shirt from Pure Collection and a smart grey coat by Bella Freud.

Sharing the look with her seven million followers, Holly wrote: "Morning…busy Friday…up and out this morning…Talking about my book Reflections…Joining the brilliant @zoetheball on @bbcradio2 at 7:40, then the dream team @noholdenback and @jamie.theakston on @thisisheart at 8:10 and finally chatting to the lovely @sampinkham on @virginradiouk at 9:30".

The star's loyal followers all rushed to comment on the outfit, and it seems that they all had similar opinions when it came to Holly's skirt. One stated: "She means business!!", while another added: "You look [fire emoji] #shethebosslady". A third gushed: "Good morning gorgeous!!!"

Holly Willoughby looked so smart in the leather skirt

The 40-year-old certainly looked like she meant business in the powerful ensemble, and we can't wait to recreate her look. Luckily, we have sourced her exact skirt online, however, there are only a few sizes left so we recommend snapping it up quickly.

Alexa Chung chain-embellished leather midi skirt, £525, Net-A-Porter

The mother-of-three opened up about her book project earlier in the year, revealing: "Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £10, Amazon

She added: "We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

