Holly Willoughby's curve-hugging dress has the most unexpected detail

Holly Willoughby had a very exciting night on Tuesday, celebrating the launch of her book, Reflections, at the Barbican centre in London.

The This Morning presenter looked like absolute royalty in her curve-hugging dress, which is from no other than Kate Middleton's favourite designer, Alessandra Rich. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning red dress earlier in the year from the designer to visit the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington.

Holly's frock featured a classic check print and stylish puff sleeves. It also had an unexpected statement white peter pan collar and a black ribbon around the neckline.

She styled it with black, pointed-toe heels and switched up her usual loose waves for a sleek style with a middle parting.

Holly Willoughby looked like royalty on Tuesday night

Sharing the look with her seven million followers, she wrote: "Well that was a wonderful night…thank you to everyone who came down to the @barbicancentre tonight…your support means the [world emoji]".

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Wow Holly you looked incredible tonight," while another added: "You look stunning" followed by lots of flame emojis.

If you love Holly's look, her dress is still available to shop online, however, there are only a couple of sizes left.

Plaid check fitted midi dress, £1,479, Farfetch

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative.

Pink lace collar dress, £19, Apricot

Holly sported another stylish look earlier in the day, wearing a figure-flattering skirt from Phase Eight that is perfect for party season.

The presenter shared her look to her social media, captioning the picture: "Morning Tuesday…today on @thismorning if you're a @schittscreek fan then you're in for a treat…@instadanjlevy is on our sofa #ewdavid…see you at 10am".

Holly looked pretty in pink in her Phase Eight skirt

The 40-year-old styled her skirt with a pink roll neck jumper from Pure Collection and her trusty black, pointed toe heels.

She wore her icy blonde bob in loose waves and sported fresh and glowing makeup, finishing off with a glossy pink lip.

