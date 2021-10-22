Rebel Wilson shares impressive swimsuit selfie with a cheeky message The actress was enjoying a day at the beach

Rebel Wilson was reminiscing about her fabulous beachside birthday celebrations when she shared a swimsuit snapshot of herself emerging from the ocean.

The Pitch Perfect actress looked amazing in a figure-flattering, black swimsuit - which is one of her favorites - and she proudly showed off the photo on Instagram.

While her followers were blown away by her photo, her caption also had them giggling. In the image, Rebel was carrying her hat and she joked that she was unhelpfully providing shade for a small portion of her chest, instead of her head.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks lean in lycra during tropical workout

Her fans commented: "Gorg bathing suit, I want one," and marveled at her impressive weight loss too. "I think it's illegal to be this amazingly beautiful," added another and a third said: "Love you Rebel, you look more beautiful as time passes."

Rebel admits she's missing the summer as the slightly cooler weather hits Los Angeles where she lives.

But she's still got some seriously stylish Autumnal attire to show off. Just recently, she wowed fans in yet another body-skimming outfit.

Rebel joked about shading her chest rather than her head with her hat

Rebel shared a photo on Instagram Stories and wore wet-look leggings and a fluffy black top but it was the photo in the background which she was drawing attention to.

The star - who has overhauled her health - carried a rose and stood in front of a fireplace, above which hung a painting of herself. She wore the same outfit and the resemblance was impressive.

Rebel recently showed off an impressive portrait of herself

Rebel had a wonderful summer with her friends and family but it's right back to work for the actress now.

She's had a very busy year already having filmed her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, wrapped up another film, Senior Year, and launched her career as a children's book author.

