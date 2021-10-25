Rebel Wilson looks phenomenal in hot pink jumpsuit that receives all the compliments The Pitch Perfect star has a fabulous sense of style

Rebel Wilson has been inundated with compliments after sharing a new photo of herself looking fantastic in a hot pink jumpsuit.

The Pitch Perfect star was enjoying a fun night out and posed besides a Willie Wonka-inspired table named Wilson Bar, which was filled with candy.

Donning a hat like the chocolate master himself, Rebel teamed the fun accessory with the most stylish ensemble, featuring a low-cut neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, flared trousers and a cinched-in waist.

The stylish jumpsuit was also incredibly figure-flattering, enhancing Rebel's impressive weight loss transformation.

Rebel has lost 75lb since deciding to focus on her health and wellbeing, sharing her fitness journey over the last year with her fans.

What's more, the Cats actress made her mind and body a priority.

Rebel Wilson looked fantastic in a hot pink jumpsuit

Through hard work and determination, she feels better than ever. Rebel revealed to People magazine: "My goal was never to be skinny. I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

The actress was so committed to her health kick that she even hit her target weight goal a month earlier than planned.

The star has been hailed an inspiration for losing weight in a healthy way, and has been promoting positive body confidence with her fans.

Rebel is a huge fan of jumpsuits

At the beginning of the year, Rebel posted an uplifting message on Instagram, which read: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'damn girl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are."

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, meanwhile, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

The Hollywood star has gone on a health kick

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time. "My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added.

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

