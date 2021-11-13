Lauren Silverman stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare glam outing with Simon Cowell The couple attended the Shooting Star Ball

Lauren Silverman put on a glamorous display on Friday night as she cosied up to Simon Cowell during a loved-up date night in London.

MORE: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are couple goals during stylish day out

The 44-year-old looked sensational in a figure-hugging, fishtail black gown with sparkling embellishments that showed off her stunning figure as she exchanged a kiss with her music mogul boyfriend at the Shooting Star Ball.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell shares glimpse inside stunning garden

Lauren finished off her look with a colourful bejewelled belt that drew attention to her trim waist and some blingy jewellery. She wore her glossy locks in loose waves and opted for a subtle brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

The couple looked more in love than ever at the glitzy bash, which raises money for children with life-limiting conditions across London and Surrey in aid of the Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

READ: Simon Cowell makes rare revelation about fatherhood

MORE: Simon Cowell resurfaces on Instagram in rare post

Simon and Lauren happily posed for photos with their arms wrapped around each other and shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

Lauren looked gorgeous in her black gown

The duo went public with their romance in 2013 and they welcomed their son, Eric, on Valentine's Day the following year. Speaking to HELLO! magazine in 2015, Simon and Lauren revealed that they would love to have a daughter at some point.

"I think if you have one child it would be lovely to have a girl," Simon said at the time.

Simon and Lauren put on an amorous display during their night out

Lauren agreed, revealing that they already had a few girls' names in mind. "When I was pregnant with Eric I was told by the doctors he was a girl," said Lauren.

"But he just fooled them. There were a few names floating around but we had our name picked out and it would be lovely to have a girl."

She added: "The only problem is that I will feel sorry for her when she is older because she won't be able to leave the house, and no man would dare come near here because Simon would be so protective."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.