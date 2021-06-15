Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are couple goals during stylish day out at Royal Ascot The AGT star looked so sophisticated!

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman headed out to enjoy a day at the races at Royal Ascot on Tuesday - and the couple looked so stylish in their outfits!

Simon was beaming in several photographs, as he wore a black suit coat with matching tie, grey trousers and a white shirt.

The 61-year-old's girlfriend also looked incredible in a stylish yellow dress adorned with a floral headpiece.

The couple were joined by Simon's long-time friend Sinitta, who looked sensational in a light blue dress topped with a red hat.

Simon and Lauren recently enjoyed another day at the races, when they headed to the Epsom Derby alongside their son, Eric, and Lauren's son from her previous marriage, Adam.

The couple shared a tender kiss during the event, as their children watched the racing below.

Another photo saw Lauren kiss her boyfriend on the cheek as he attempted to keep his eyes on the races.

Simon was seen beaming during the event

The X Factor judge caused lots of concern last year following a nasty bike accident that left him with a broken back.

And during a recent appearance on the Today Show, he revealed that he still has footage of the accident.

"Where Terry [Crews] is pretty much sitting here, that's where it was," Simon said from the courtyard of his Malibu home as he pointed to the AGT host. "We actually do have it on security cameras," he added.

The couple recently had an amorous day at the Epsom Derby

"Why would you keep that?" quizzed Natalie Morales, before Howie Mandel joked: "Because we're having a watch party after this," to which Simon jokily responded: "Yeah, we’re going to cheer ourselves up."

Heidi Klum then asked Simon: "Where was the blood coming from?" With Simon revealing: "Everywhere! My elbows… there are blood marks somewhere," he added pointing again at the ground.

The star kept some good humour about the event, joking to fans after the accident: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

