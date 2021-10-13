Derek Hough suffers wardrobe malfunction with incredible new DWTS look Happens to everyone

Derek Hough has always been the one to bring an effortless sense of style and chic looks to Dancing with the Stars, and the latest episode was no different.

MORE: Derek Hough makes surprise revelation about future role on DWTS

The dancer walked into Villains Night wearing a timeless black and gold look, pairing a black turtleneck and slacks with a statement jacket and metallic gold shoes.

The jacket was the real show-stopper, though, as it featured gold chain stripes that ended in a fringe of chains and string on the sleeves and the bottom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Derek Hough suffers wardrobe malfunction on latest DWTS

Derek proudly showed off the look and its "vibe" on his Instagram Stories during the show, although managed to suffer an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while doing so.

In one of his clips, he could be seen strutting to the studio, excited for the show, when he did a kick to the camera.

MORE: Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron breaks silence about shock firing

Immediately he went: "And just ripped my pants. Just ripped my pants." However, it didn't stop there, as he also ended up almost slipping on the studio floor and couldn't resist laughing.

Derek's stylish DWTS outfit certainly made an impression

"Almost ate it at the end," he wrote on the hilarious clip, as he managed to maintain his poise and continued on for a stellar showing throughout the rest of the episode.

The judge and professional dancer was welcomed back to the show for Disney Week after a night away due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Derek was mostly encouraging and positive with his critiques for the contestants, handing out a slew of 9s and 8s over the course of the two nights.

MORE: Derek Hough makes candid comment about engagement plans with Hayley Erbert

MORE: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

Villains Night ended in a shocking double elimination, as both Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess and Matt James and Lindsay Arnold were eliminated from the competition after a split vote between the judges.

Villains Night resulted in the first 10 of the season

At the end of Disney Week, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev reigned at the top of the scoreboard, with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson plus Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy close behind.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.