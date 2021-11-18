Alex Scott wows in incredible red dress and matching lipstick The One Show star is so glam!

Alex Scott looked fabulous on Thursday evening as she showed off a stunning all-red look that will no doubt have wowed her many fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glamorous presenter shared a short video that saw her drinking with a straw in an attempt to not smudge her beautiful red lipstick.

The star had teamed the gorgeous makeup look with a matching long red gown that perfectly hugged her figure.

Alex's glossy hair was kept loose and flowed past her shoulders and she looked the picture of elegance in the short clip.

The Football Focus host lifted a takeaway coffee to the camera, and indicated her makeup artist as she said: "I'm having to drink through a straw as Heidi's given me a red lip. It's a red lip day!"

While she first became known for wearing an altogether more casual look in her previous career as a football player, Alex has been showing off her style in a series of dressed-up looks over the last few months.

Earlier this week, she shared some previously unseen photos from her 37th birthday bash in October, which saw her don red thigh-high boots worn with a statement embellished mini-dress with a daring animal print motif.

The star is always so glamorous

The former Strictly star could easily have just walked off the dancefloor in the incredible look, which she styled with chunky gold hoops and a chic quilted black bag.

"Kodak fun", Alex captioned her photos, and her followers rushed to the comment section to compliment her look. "Total vibe", commented one, while another wrote: "Looking absolutely stunning Alex".

The previous week, the retired athlete found a way to mix sports and glamour as she sweetly paid tribute to her formal Arsenal career with a delicate red diamond hidden within a dazzling diamond choker.

"Shine bright like a diamond," Alex captioned photos which saw her modelling the lovely jewellery.

