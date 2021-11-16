Alex Scott causes a stir in dazzling mini dress in unseen birthday photos The One Show presenter rocked a red-and-black ensemble

The One Show presenter Alex Scott clearly knows how to celebrate, marking her 37th birthday in a statement embellished mini-dress with a daring animal print motif.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Alex Scott's family

Taking to Instagram to share several unseen disposable camera snaps from her London-based birthday bash in October, the Football Focus star gave fans a second glimpse at her incredible outfit - and we're so obsessed with her red thigh-high boots teamed with her dramatic red and black ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott rocks a figure-flattering tuxedo dress at London Palladium

"Kodak fun", Alex captioned her photos, which showed the star partying with friends while enjoying cocktails and Champagne in a candlelit setting.

Looking like she just stepped off the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, the former Strictly star rocked the sizzling sequinned number, which featured a stitched Alsatian across the chest.

SEE: Alex Scott's daily diet revealed: The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

Alex shared unseen photos from her birthday bash

Adding height to her athletic frame with red pleather-heeled boots, Alex styled the party look further with chunky gold hoops and a chic quilted black bag.

Styling her raven hair into a sleek, voluminous ponytail, we're seriously swooning for Alex's elevated look this party season. Alex's dress is a £1,450 number from designer label Ashish. Described by the brand as "encapsulating Ashish's jovial aesthetic and new exploration of kitsch codes", the star's bold outfit has unsurprisingly sold out.

The star rocked a red and black ensemble for her 37th birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the unseen snaps from Alex's birthday celebrations, rushing to share their love for her bold outfit. "Total vibe", commented a close friend, while a fan wrote: "Looking absolutely stunning Alex".

It's not the first time this month the star has stunned fans with her elegant outfits and statement accessories. On Thursday, the footballer paid tribute to her formal Arsenal career with a delicate red diamond hidden within a dazzling diamond choker.

"Shine bright like a diamond," Alex captioned the series of photos. "Spent the evening Co-hosting alongside @wrightyofficial an audience with Arsene Wenger & David Dein at the London palladium yano!!! SOLD OUT!! Jhezzzzz". "Thank you @sarahhojewellery for the red diamond in honour of Arsenal", she continued.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.