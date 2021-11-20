Alex Scott makes a bold statement in daring thigh-split dress The TV star appeared on Children in Need

Alex Scott made a huge style statement on Friday evening for her stint on this year's Children in Need.

The football pundit pulled out all the stops for her hosting duties, rocking a gorgeous black velvet dress with a square neckline that featured a daring split up to her thigh. Alex teamed her show-stopping frock with a matching black choker and a pair of platform heels.

Alex went all out with her makeup too, opting for a dark smokey eye with a matte lip, and appeared to use some extensions for a dramatic, long curly ponytail that tumbled down her back.

The 37-year-old shared a snippet of herself getting preened by her glam squad on her Instagram Stories before the three-hour show kicked off.

Sitting in a makeup chair with her hairstylist adding the finishing touches to her mane, Alex joked: "Feel like it's 'big hair, don't care' day."

Alex looked gorgeous in her velvet dress

Alex has been showing off some major glam looks this week. On Thursday, she wowed in a red jumpsuit, and earlier this week, she shared some previously unseen photos from her 37th birthday bash in October, which saw her don a sizzling sequinned mini dress that featured a stitched Alsatian across the chest.

"Kodak fun", Alex captioned her photos, and her followers rushed to the comment section to compliment her look. "Total vibe", commented one, while another wrote: "Looking absolutely stunning Alex".

Alex shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram

Alex's dress is a £1,450 number from designer label Ashish. Described by the brand as "encapsulating Ashish's jovial aesthetic and new exploration of kitsch codes", the star's bold outfit has unsurprisingly sold out.

Last week, the retired athlete found a way to mix sports and glamour as she sweetly paid tribute to her formal Arsenal career with a delicate red diamond hidden within a dazzling choker.

"Shine bright like a diamond," Alex captioned photos that saw her modelling the lovely jewellery.

