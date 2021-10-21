Alex Scott wows in daring mesh dress – and we are in love She is pure fire!

Alex Scott has shown time after time that she knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved it once again on Thursday night.

The star was at a recording for The Jonathan Ross Show and she posed up a storm in the studio's corridors in the midi mesh dress that featured a stunning jewel detailing, which could have resembled reptilian scales. A third photo showed the dress hugging the Football Focus presenter's curves, as she held a small glass of a beverage. Underneath the dress, Alex had opted for all-black garments, and she added some black open-toe shoes.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares emotional message for Dan Walker

In her caption, the star referenced the lyrics to Bell Biv DeVoe's hit song Poison, as she wrote: "That girl is…. poison," and she added the skull and crossbones and music notes emojis.

Her fans immediately fell in love with the gorgeous look, and rushed to the comments to shower the 37-year-old with compliments.

Her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Saffron Barker wrote: "Wow," alongside several flame emojis while Olympic swimmer Michael Gunning added: "Stunningggg."

A third complimented: "Love your self-confidence & sassy outfits Alex, you are a one in a million," and a fourth enthused: "Outfit so on fleek even the carpet had to dress like it!"

The star looked amazing

Alex will be appearing alongside Dame Joan Collins, Succession's Brian Cox, comedian Rob Beckett and music legends Duran Duran on Saturday night.

This is far from the first time that Alex's fashion has caused a stir, as over the weekend when she celebrated her 37th birthday, she sported the most incredible outfit featuring thigh-high boots and sequinned T-shirt dress combination.

The sizzling red-and-black number featured a stitched German Shepherd across the chest, while she added height to her athletic frame with red pleather-heeled boots.

The presenter always looks flawless

Alex styled the party look further with chunky gold hoops and a chic quilted black bag. "What's up, dog?!" she simply wrote in the caption. Many fans and friends were quick to comment with flame and heart emojis.

"Well you certainly don't look ruff...." joked one follower, while another remarked: "Absolutely beautiful." A third post read: "Ok this look is next level."

Last month, Alex once again impressed fans when she posed as a cover girl for Women's Health magazine, dominating the cover in a glamorous white bikini and thigh-high split gown.

