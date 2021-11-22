Carrie Underwood rocks statement gothic gown with a twist during AMAs performance The country star has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood ensured all eyes were on her at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

During her performance, the country star rocked a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The piece was cinched with a silver belt with two buckles, and accessorized with sparkling earrings and a C logo necklace.

Carrie teamed the dress with a pair of black boots. The mom-of-two worked the crowds as she belted out the tunes to her biggest hits at the celebratory event.

It was a huge night for Carrie, who won the award of Favorite Inspirational Artist during the evening, which was hosted by Cardi B.

The 38-year-old has had a busy time over the past few months, taking part in numerous concerts around the United States now that the pandemic restrictions have eased.

Carrie Underwood looked sensational at the AMAs on Sunday night

She was even named as the winner of the Dove Awards last month.

The mom-of-two was awarded the 'Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year' for her song Great is Thy Faithfulness featuring CeCe Winans.

The former American Idol winner took to Instagram to share her excitement at the accolade, writing: "Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc! Recording “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe! #DoveAwards #MySavio."

The country star rocked a gothic black gown

Carrie was interested in performing from a young age but it was in 2004 after winning American Idol that her career skyrocketed.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

Carrie has a fabulous sense of style

When she isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The star lives in Tennessee on a $3 million estate with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

What's more, the couple built their dream home on the 400-acre plot of land, which they originally purchased in 2011. The house features everything from a private horse stables to its own lake.

