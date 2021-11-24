Shay Mitchell pulls off the ultimate Thanksgiving look - see what she's wearing Go big or go home!

Shay Mitchell proved she's ever the fashionista in a bold statement look just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Pretty Little Liars actress gave her 31.5million Instagram followers something to talk about when she shared snapshots taken of her while taking a break for the holidays.

MORE: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

The Canadian-born star took the opportunity to send a message to her fans and her loved ones and her outfit was perfection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shay Mitchell's 58-step beauty regime revealed

Shay was snapped wearing cargo pants and heels, teamed with a dreamy, white turtleneck sweater and an oversized, gold puffer coat.

She wore huge hoop earrings and a series of different designer sunglasses.

MORE: Shay Mitchell shares the secret to her shiny hair

RELATED: Ragdoll: Everything you need to know about Lucy Hale's new thriller

The mom-of-one dazzled in the cold-weather getup and her fans called her look, "the bomb," and Shay captioned the post: " Thankful for friends, food and warm coats."

Shay's fans were desperate to find out where her outfit was from

Many urged her to reveal where her outerwear was from and wrote: "I love your coat. Who? What? Where? From? I need it, " and asked: "Where can I get this fabulous coat???? I'm obsessed."

Shay didn't provide insight into the brands she was wearing but just recently she did break down her beauty regime to tell fans exactly how she looks so good.

MORE: 10 tasty Thanksgiving recipes: Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan

READ: Meghan Markle reveals Thanksgiving plans with Harry, Archie and Lilibet

The model and actress detailed the routine for Vogue and revealed she has an astounding 58 steps she goes through.

In a video for the publication, Shay went into lots of detail for her beauty guide and shared everything from her favorite lashes to her 24-carat-gold decolletage patches.

Shay and Matte share one daughter

With 25 different cosmetic products used in her regime, it certainly seems like a lot of work but Shay insists: "That's what I think makes people beautiful — when they just enhance what they were born with."

It is amazing that the You actress has time for such an intricate process since she's a busy, working mom-of-one.

Shay shares daughter, Atlas - who was born in October 2019 - with boyfriend, Matte Babel and the little girl featured in her mom's latest Thanksgiving post too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.