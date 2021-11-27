Peter Andre's wife Emily stuns in figure-hugging dress during glam solo night out The NHS doctor was accompanied by her brother

Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh made a glam red carpet appearance without her husband after he revealed he is suffering from "man flu".

The NHS doctor looked stunning in a bold blue, floor-length gown that highlighted her slender figure as she attended the Caudwell Children's Butterfly Ball at the Roundhouse in north London on Friday evening. Emily let her dress do the talking by keeping the rest of her look understated, accessorizing with a silver clutch bag and studded earrings.

She wore her hair back in a tight plait and opted for a bronzed smokey eye and a glowing complexion.

Despite husband Peter being unable to attend, Emily wasn't completely alone as she was accompanied by her rarely seen brother, Will MacDonagh, who looked dapper in a crushed velvet suit jacket.

While Peter may have been ill, it appears he was never due to attend the charity event with his wife as he is currently on tour with Grease! The Musical.

Emily looked gorgeous in blue

Despite his poor health, the singer still turned up to work on Thursday for a performance in Cardiff, explaining his sickness to his followers en route.

"Man flu is real FACT", he captioned a post before prompting his fans to comment their thoughts below. "Carl and I (Carl's my road manager), both have the lurgy and OH are we moaning," Peter told fans.

"Now look guys, I read somewhere - and I don't know how true this is, but apparently a professor said that man flu is real (don't laugh) because it's got something to do with men's testosterone levels compared to oestrogen levels."

Emily was accompanied by her brother, Will

The Mysterious Girl singer went on to say: "Apparently our testosterone levels make us feel worse".

Peter's fans rushed to the comments to offer messages of support, but many were quick to tease the star about his video - asking if his wife Emily was taking his 'man flu' seriously.

"Woman flu is just as bad we just don’t moan as much [laughing emoji] hope you feel better Pete," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Did Emily diagnose this Pete? [laughing emoji]".

