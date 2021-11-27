Ranvir Singh sends fans into a spin in plunging sparkles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh has delighted fans by announcing she'll be appearing on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel this Saturday night – and she is looking gorgeous, too!

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the BBC game show's set, joking she was looking "sweaty" in her outfit. The 44-year-old journalist looked nothing short of stunning, however, rocking a plunging navy jumpsuit in a shimmery material – perfect for the festive season.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears on GMB

Former Strictly star Ranvir commented: "I'm all in a spin tonight on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel!! What a laugh we had @josierones #angelarippon @williamkirkrestoration @mewossy @dantdm @joeyessex. Tune in at 8pm on @bbcone and @bbciplayer. Yup. I look a bit sweaty because I was in that chair for over three hours!"

The star's fans disagreed with her, taking to the comments to brand her look "absolutely stunning" and insisting she was "beautiful" as ever. Another declared: "I've just ordered that jumpsuit! Looks fabulous on you".

Ranvir looked amazing in a glittery jumpsuit

Ranvir's fans proceeded to debate where her jumpsuit was from, with one identifying it as a Hush number.

The 'Dalida Glitter Jumpsuit' is a more casual version of Ranvir's look, boasting a similar plunge neckline and nipped-in waist, but in a more relaxed cut. Dress it up with heels for a night out or team it with a pair of trainers for some low-key glam.

Dalida Glitter Jumpsuit, pound;79, Hush

Ranvir likes to stand out from the crowd with her fashion, favouring bright colours, patterns and of course, her trusty jumpsuits.

Meanwhile, fans will be seeing plenty more of Ranvir on their screens next year since she recently confirmed she was going to be hosting a brand new game show.

Ranvir loves a bold jumpsuit

Describing the show, Ranvir said: "It'll be riddles or some of those sayings, it's like an optical illusion. They are brilliant. We did a pilot up in Manchester and everyone was completely riveted by them.

"You get visual clues, so say for example you might have vaders - VADERS - it's a visual one so I'm not doing a very good job at explaining it - but it would be space invaders that kind of thing."

