Busy Philipps leaves little to the imagination in skintight ski-wear we were not expecting Talk about bold!

Careful Busy, you might just melt the snow! Busy Philipps turned up the heat during a winter getaway and wore the most incredible ski suit.

The Girls5eva star shared several images with her fans who were lost for words over her appearance in the hot pink number.

Busy wore a skintight one-piece which showed off her fabulous figure.

WATCH: Busy Philipps has emotional reunion with family

She teamed her look with chunky black boots and a flannel jacket and only Busy could look this good in such an extravagant outfit.

The actress captioned the post: "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade but giving you some aprés-ski pop star fashion vibesssss.

"@karlawelchstylist YOU OUTDID YOURSELF @gpcbeauty made my face perfect and @matthewmonzon made my hair perfect (until the wind got me) I KNOW YOU ALL WANT TO KNOW WHERE TO GET MY HOT PINK ONESIE."

To say her fans loved her outfit would be an understatement as they bombarded her with compliments.

Busy blew her fans away with her outift

"I freaking love your style!!! I need this outfit for nye," said one, while another added: "I need an outfit like that."

Others couldn't help but comment on a very special feature the onesie had too - a built-in face mask.

"WAIT WAIT WAIT. IS THE MASK ATTACHED?!?!" asked one of her followers, as another said: "A BUILT IN MASK?! So smart, lookin so hot."

Busy is a proud mom-of-two

Busy has had a very busy year, career-wise and personally. The mom-of-two recently opened up about a big moment, when her 13-year-old, Bridie, came out as non-binary.

Speaking to ET, she said her child was "the coolest," and explained the chat they had about Birdie using they/them pronouns.

"Birdie had discussed it with me. They had come to me and were like, 'You can talk about me, my queerness, and my pronouns on your podcast,'. I was like, 'Well, are you sure? Let's discuss it.'"

Busy loves to shake up her style

When they went public with their conversations, Busy was shocked by some of the negativity they faced. But Bridie took it all in their stride.

Birdie told her, "Mom, you thought everybody was going to be real nice about it? No, this is the world we live in... I'm so glad you did it because... I don't have to explain myself over and over again to people. You did me a favor."

Thankfully the good has outweighed the bad, however, as Busy confirmed they've also been inundated with messages from people thanking Birdie for being such an inspiration.

