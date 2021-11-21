Rebel Wilson is a vision as a red 'mermaid' in stunning seaside photo Ariel who?

Rebel Wilson is certainly becoming quite the beach baby as she shared a beautiful new picture of herself feeling the seaside fantasy.

The actress posted a shot from her trip to Fiji as she stood on the rocky shores of a beach and wore a jaw-dropping red gown.

The floor-length number was sequined from top to bottom, featuring a plunging neckline and a high slit Rebel showed off in a previous clip.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a dazzling red gown

In the picture itself, Rebel felt like she evoked a mermaid aesthetic, as she captioned the post with: "Totes mermaid vibes."

Fans were enamored with the stunning shot, and even ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch couldn't resist dropping a comment, simply saying: "Beautiful!"

One fan wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous!!! And that dress [heart-eyed emojis]," with another saying: "What an incredible transformation," and a third adding: "Beautiful!!! Christmas mermaid!"

Rebel gave off 'mermaid' vibes as she donned a show-stopping red gown

The Isn't It Romantic? star shared a preview of herself wearing the same gown last week as she posted a video of herself on the beach with several locals as they walked while her gown flowed behind her, flattering her physique.

Rebel returned in the gown as she shared another series of clips where she thanked Tourism Fiji and several other organizations for making her getaway happen.

She revealed that she was in Fiji to help bring tourists to the country by shooting a series of commercials with them.

The Australian actress gave more of an idea of how she'd gotten about the entire process with a recent Instagram post featuring another stunning outfit.

The actress was in Fiji working on commercials promoting tourism to the island country

This time, she donned a tattered but shiny dress that also showed off her legs as she sat in a boat with an umbrella, adopting a "shipwrecked" look.

Fans raved over the look in the comments, as one wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous," and another commented: "Excellent!! You look beautiful," with many others comparing her look to Daryl Hannah's in the movie Splash.

