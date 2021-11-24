Rebel Wilson continues to wow her fans with her gorgeous beachside snaps – and her latest is no different.

The Pitch Perfect star highlighted her 80lbs weight loss in a plunging purple swimsuit while posing by the ocean on a private island in Fiji. Rebel accentuated her trim waist with a pink sarong and flashed a hint of her toned legs thanks to a daring thigh split.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in dazzling red gown

Rebel looked so glamorous with her blonde hair styled in loose waves and cascading down her chest, while her makeup was just as glam with a smokey eye and a berry lip.

Captioning the snap, Rebel jokily referenced Tom Hank's film Cast Away, writing: "All I need is a volleyball Wilsonnnnn!!!!!!!!! (Fiji happiness coming soon)."

Fans were blown away by Rebel's stunning appearance, with one responding: "Shipwrecked beauty." A second said: "Stunning!!!! Those colors that hair magnificent shine bright beautiful!!!"

A third added: "So beautiful, I’m in love with you," and a fourth wrote: "Love that cover-up, so pretty!"

Rebel was in Fiji working on commercials promoting tourism to the island country

Rebel has been particularly open about her weight loss journey after losing "close to 80lbs", although she admitted that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times.

"I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she told People. "But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

Rebel previously revealed that her weight loss has dramatically improved her health and made her life easier.

Rebel has lost close to 80lbs

She told Sunrise in Australia: "After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening.

"I also used to suffer with jetlag and now it's much easier."

