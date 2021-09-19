Salma Hayek looks fantastic in blue swimsuit and stylish sarong during trip to the beach The Frida actress looked like she was having a wonderful time by the sea

Salma Hayek loves nothing more than being on the beach and was having the time of her life in her latest social media photo.

The Frida actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gorgeous picture of herself posing on the sand while leaning on a tree branch, dressed in a blue swimsuit and patterned sarong.

In the image, Salma's long hair was worn down in its natural waves, and she wore minimal makeup.

The picture - which was simply captioned: "Nature" - caught the attention of the star's followers, with many of them commenting on it with love heart and fire emojis.

The 55-year-old is often complimented on her appearance and recently opened up about how she prepared for her holiday in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she got refreshingly honest about body confidence.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said, before adding that she took a lot of her selfies after she got down to her ideal size.

Salma Hayek looked incredible on the beach

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame in it because it was the first week of the vacation."

When she heard the world was going back into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided she wasn’t going to deprive herself a second longer.

“After that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again."

The Hollywood star often shares swimsuit photos on social media

Not that she’s going to stop sharing her throwback photos. In fact, it’s even more reason to do so. "I saved my pictures, I'm not in the same condition today and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks,” Salma revealed.

"I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"

Salma with her husband and daughter

She added: “People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."

