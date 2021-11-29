We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At the weekend, Victoria Beckham was a very busy woman indeed. After all, Black Friday is a hectic time in a business woman's calendar. VB's fashion and beauty brand has lots of discounts available, and the star didn't want shoppers to miss out.

READ: Victoria Beckham's new outfit has the most unexpected detail

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself showing followers her beauty gift sets on offer. We couldn't help but notice her fabulous outfit she wore to do the presentation, which could just been seen - a top that featured a stunning chain print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham talks cheeky posh in bold contrast knitwear

On close inspection though, the former Spice Girl's shirt was actually part of a pyjama set, which costs a whopping £350. Wow!

MORE: Victoria Beckham's 15 jaw-dropping engagement rings – all the photos

The set is made in navy or cream, and the website states: "With its full button-down top and loose, drawstring waist trouser, this 100% silk Pyjama Set is a luxe take on loungewear and features a key motif of the Spring Summer 2022 season, the Chain Print in Navy." And what's more, you can even add monogramming.

Back in August, the 47-year-old launched a travel set which had a few loungewear essentials in, too. Victoria wrote: "I love to feel like I have all my at-home luxuries with me when I'm travelling. Our new travel set includes a beautifully soft cotton robe, fluffy slippers and travel-sized @victoriabeckhambeauty Power Serum. Super relaxing, with a side of holiday glow…"

Chain Print Pyjama Set in Navy, £350.00, Victoria Beckham

The striped robe costs £165 and is made from soft, lightweight cotton. The classic shape has a relaxed, comfortable fit, coordinating tie-belt and practical, spacious patch pockets. We love the navy and cream striped design as it's totally classic and would suit everyone.

Get the look!

Dolly Satin PJs set, £99, Never Fully Dressed

READ: Harper Beckham's new jacket was perfect for Bonfire Night celebrations

The slippers sadly can't be bought individually, but are the perfect addition to the set. Who doesn't love slippers, right? Later that day, the former Spice Girl shared a selfie of herself rocking the robe, and she wrote: "If I’m relaxing, I’m in this robe! You can buy it on its own, or as part of our exclusive new Travel Set. I just love it."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.