On Monday evening, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham shared a few unseen snaps of her wearing one of her favourite dresses of the year; her slinky satin slip. The stunning design has featured on the star's Instagram feed many times throughout 2021, and we can see why.

The wife of David Beckham also showed off the back of the dress. We think you'll agree, it's pretty special! It comes with delicate spaghetti straps and is so slinky. Known as the 'Floor Length Cami Dress', it costs £850 and comes in green and black. The website says of the design: "The camisole and slip dress were staples in the 90s – one of Victoria's favourite decades and an important reference point this Pre Spring Summer 2022. This Floor Length Cami Dress combines both and has a deep V and strap detail on the back that adds to its open, light feeling. With its classic fit and standout emerald green hue, it's an effortless yet unforgettable piece."

We think VB could team it with a chunky knit to make the design daytime appropriate if she stays in the UK over Christmas.

Last weekend, the Spice Girls singer rocked an androgynous, heritage style look, twinning with David in matching flat caps in a delightful picture she shared with her followers.

Victoria's dress is backless...

VB embraced the English country look for their weekend at their £31million Cotswolds abode, donning a tweed blazer and a chunky rollneck jumper.

...And she also has it in green!

The star was seen planting a kiss on husband David's cheek – and he looked delighted.

Get the look!

Floor Length Cami Dress in Black, £850.00, Victoria Beckham

The dapper dad-of-four, who shares children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with Victoria, sported a checked gilet layered over a cream sweater, blue shirt and khaki tie, looking very smart indeed for such a casual day out.

