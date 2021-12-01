Amanda Holden poses in elegant dress in new bedroom photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden showed off her impressive tan on Tuesday when she posed in a pretty white dress to show off her dreamy bedroom set up.

The Heart Radio star looked amazing in the thigh-split number, which featured a floral pattern, button-up detailing and a smart shirt-style collar. She styled it with delicate gold accessories and a matching white manicure.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris

Sharing the photo to her social media, she captioned the post: "Shimmering sequins on a luxuriously soft satin base…what dreams are made of! Shop #AmandaHoldenHome at @jdwilliamsuk and @nextofficial #ad".

Amanda could be seen lying on a white bed with pale pink sparkly bedding. The room had matching white bedstands on either side with pink lamps on top, while the walls had statement floral wallpaper and pink and white paneling along the bottom.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in her all-white ensemble

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one gushing: "Just gorgeous Amanda," while another added: "You look great as per usual".

Although Amanda is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we have sourced a stunning alternative to her summery dress for you to wear on your next holiday.

Broderie Tiered Maxi Dress, £92, Jigsaw

The mother-of-two has been sharing lots of glimpses inside her home as of late, and recently posed next to her lavish Christmas tree in a pair of silky off-the-shoulder pyjamas. She could be seen lying on the ground with a glass of champagne in front of her as she stared up at the tree in delight.

Sharing the photo to her social media, she captioned the post: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas – our tree this year is even better than last year @elementshomegarden".

Amanda's pyjamas are from her winter edit with JD Williams, and come in a deep burgundy colour with an all-over leopard print. The top has long sleeves with buttons down the front and chic contrast piping.

